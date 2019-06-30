1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) as Market Valuation Declined; Patten & Patten Boosted Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $365,276; Market Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 339,453 shares traded or 62.82% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.68 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. Shaffer Charles M also sold $121,385 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.