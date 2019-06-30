1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Firstenergy (FE) as Share Value Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 877,217 shares traded or 60.33% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 6.59M shares traded or 71.30% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUPPORTS BANKRUPT UNIT’S CALL FOR FEDERAL AID; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE); 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks U.S. for Emergency Aid to Keep Plants Open

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. The insider Hagan David sold 30,000 shares worth $736,350.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 9,139 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Limited Com has 1.46% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rk Mgmt Ltd holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 359,422 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 122,360 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,922 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communications has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Swiss Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 77,450 shares. Moreover, Polar Asset Management Prns has 0.49% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 952,100 shares. Daruma Capital Lc invested in 2.8% or 1.06M shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc invested in 0% or 8,329 shares. First Republic Inv reported 14,855 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $324.18 million for 17.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset holds 3.43 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. First Fincl In accumulated 290 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 64.33M shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 143,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc owns 5.75M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 12,647 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc owns 212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fosun owns 24,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 703,460 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl reported 26,054 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel accumulated 672,700 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 66,527 shares. Intact Invest owns 101,200 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 14,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 80,563 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.