1492 Capital Management Has Raised Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $2.14 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Cut Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 194,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 472,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 277,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.21 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44M shares to 8.64 million shares, valued at $179.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 277,823 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington Tru has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lazard Asset Llc holds 2,350 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability stated it has 2.81% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 173,223 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.66% or 984,031 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.42M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 5,710 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,098 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 7,258 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,500 shares. Hillsdale Invest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 7,775 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Df Dent And invested in 0% or 1,500 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares to 51,474 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 117,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,693 shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

