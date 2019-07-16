1492 Capital Management Has Raised Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position by $1.90 Million; Share Price Rose; Newtyn Management Boosted Skyline Champion (SKY) Position

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 2.17 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 92,154 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,950 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 2,383 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 18,263 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 255,670 shares. G2 Investment Prns Management owns 111,417 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 79,479 shares. Robotti Robert has 1.49% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 222,940 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 2.32 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management invested 1.59% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Pier Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.75% or 253,459 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. The insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 600,000 shares worth $14.54M. The insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares to 152,003 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,904 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 533,178 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.16% or 211,485 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 222,086 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 631,330 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 10,687 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Parametrica has 25,268 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.04% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 0.16% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 55,629 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.01% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.71 million shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 167,044 shares.