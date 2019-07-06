1492 Capital Management Has Raised Sm Energy Co (SM) Position; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Share Value Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 174,338 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 2.43M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Line Corp by 1.63 million shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $67.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares to 193,063 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,972 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. On Friday, May 24 Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,950 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Twin Tree LP owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 2,039 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj invested in 0.5% or 889,329 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 842,438 shares. 354,569 are owned by Invesco. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Riverhead Cap Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 55,679 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 65 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Principal reported 457,970 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.05% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 134,506 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.31% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 40,380 shares. 40,843 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 21,280 shares.