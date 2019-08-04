1492 Capital Management Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $529,560 as Share Value Rose; Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $2.88 Million

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 269,488 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 295,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38 million shares traded or 43.04% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,749 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.68% or 2.78 million shares. Davis R M invested in 207,528 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.88% or 33,610 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Lc invested in 10,546 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shell Asset has 394,528 shares. 4.62 million are owned by Omers Administration. Tortoise Invest Mgmt has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.04M shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 267,875 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 169,992 shares. 19,501 were reported by Adirondack Trust. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0.16% stake. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 23,444 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,798 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,971 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Inc reported 2.71 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 1.83M are held by Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old National Fincl Bank In invested in 11,116 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Artisan Prtn Partnership has 1.49M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1.76M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 232,589 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 219,992 are owned by Falcon Point Cap Limited Co. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 53 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

