1492 Capital Management Has Increased Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.02 Million as Share Price Declined; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.84 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 34,176 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) by 196.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 20,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 30,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 10,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 1,055 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 9,794 shares. Systematic Fin Lp holds 198,109 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 55,505 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru Co has 24,450 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company owns 42,085 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Lc invested 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Los Angeles Cap Equity has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Capital Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). London Commerce Of Virginia owns 261,864 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 1,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 76,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc holds 708 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Purchase of Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,442 shares to 755,363 shares, valued at $40.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 34,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Virginia Corp.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares to 193,063 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,796 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

