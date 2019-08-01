1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Stake as Stock Rose; Capital International Sarl Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Has Decreased by $599,400

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 269,488 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 295,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.05M shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 12,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $10.58 during the last trading session, reaching $221.39. About 355,275 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26M for 11.14 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher.