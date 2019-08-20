1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) by $338,182; As Idex (IEX) Share Value Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $442,279

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 221,341 shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $165.55. About 368,557 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73M for 12.46 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Merger details: Here’s what’s ahead for First Green Bank’s downtown Orlando office – Orlando Business Journal” on June 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ:SBCF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Talend Enables Seacoast Bank to Ensure Compliance and Achieve Faster Analysis – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,401 shares. 645,770 were accumulated by Northern Tru. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 125,697 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 20,479 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Capital World has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 204,808 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 351,485 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 48,872 shares. American owns 35,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 807 are owned by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 39,603 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 3,641 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 49,357 shares to 65,491 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,436 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Ft.com published: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ challenger IEX struggles in quest to transform trading – Financial Times” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teledyne Appoints Denise Cade to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest Limited Ca reported 0.68% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.48 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 25,680 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Tortoise Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hahn Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 65,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 194,163 shares. 40,305 are held by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Blackrock invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Waddell & Reed Fin holds 743,783 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0% or 2,938 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,681 shares. Investors stated it has 5.66 million shares.