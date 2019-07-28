1492 Capital Management Has Cut Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $1.64 Million; Stock Price Rose; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Cut Centurylink (CTL) Position by $285.36 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 89,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 2,281 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 27,259 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,995 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 113,511 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 2,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 67,858 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,219 shares. 2,701 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Llc. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 17,235 shares. 12 West Capital Mgmt LP holds 490,000 shares. 906,670 were accumulated by State Street. American invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Prudential has 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.90M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

