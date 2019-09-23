1492 Capital Management Has Cut Its Universal Display Co (OLED) Stake by $956,732 as Market Value Rose; Synovus Financial (SNV) Share Price Rose While Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $680,000

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 152,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, up from 132,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 675,532 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Co (OLED) by 54.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 4,216 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $187.63. About 434,859 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares to 472,227 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 82.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.