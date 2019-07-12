1492 Capital Management Has Cut Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position as Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $304,354

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 599,361 shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,347 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.06 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 173,100 are owned by Spark Management Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 69,143 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 28,000 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% or 674,766 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 91,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Incorporated has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 626 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company owns 77,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 124,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Company holds 0% or 14,615 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 563,641 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.20 million activity. The insider Hovenier Peter sold $119,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sol Cap Management has 10,977 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 32,998 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 19,269 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 21,050 shares. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Com Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 287,463 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,984 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. 57,330 are owned by B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 176,667 shares. Harbour Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 15,165 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

