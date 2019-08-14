1492 Capital Management Has Cut Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Position By $300,734; EASTMAIN RES ORDINARY SHARES (EANRF) SI Decreased By 1.63%

EASTMAIN RES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EANRF) had a decrease of 1.63% in short interest. EANRF’s SI was 1.36 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.63% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 310,100 avg volume, 4 days are for EASTMAIN RES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EANRF)’s short sellers to cover EANRF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.0055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1445. About 63,000 shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Eastmain Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EANRF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 21,481 shares as Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 216,892 shares with $3.22 million value, down from 238,373 last quarter. Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc now has $1.13B valuation. The stock decreased 6.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 2.47 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q REV. $1.38B, EST. $1.35B; 05/04/2018 – MoviePass works at all AMC theaters again after some were removed in January – and subscribers are thrilled; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Advantage Medical Electronics, LLC dba AMC 65IIA Medical Equipment &; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 04/04/2018 – AMC: THEATERS IN SAUDI WILL BE OWNED BY JOINT VENTURE WITH PIF; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Investors (AMC); 04/04/2018 – AMC CEO ADAM ARON ENDS COMMENTS ON CALL ABOUT SAUDI ARABIA

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 1. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Friday, March 1. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.32M shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Comerica State Bank accumulated 54,388 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 359,770 were reported by Maverick Limited. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 22,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Incorporated holds 1.47M shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 43,391 shares. 30,192 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 144,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.03% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 92,622 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Eastmain Resources Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc., engages in the acquisition and exploration of metallic mineral resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $34.70 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Clearwater project that covers an area of 200.68 square kilometers that hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

