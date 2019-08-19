1492 Capital Management Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised Position by $46.46 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 2.00 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 1.09 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.06 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 14,006 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,011 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management LP has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highland Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Anchor Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 2.08% or 145,534 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 98,257 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 7,366 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,735 shares. Southeastern Asset Tn owns 2.48 million shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 8,990 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Co stated it has 1.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.07% or 1.30M shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,032 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 122,800 shares. Scout invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd reported 42,400 shares stake. The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 320,494 shares. 576,706 were accumulated by Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 31,295 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 22,000 shares. Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 18,925 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 671,870 shares. Moreover, Capital World Investors has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 4.66M shares. 543,950 are held by Prudential Fincl.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares to 56,904 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,361 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.