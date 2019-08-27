1492 Capital Management Has Boosted By $2.02 Million Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Has 1.82 Sentiment

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 417.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc acquired 106,291 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 131,759 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 25,468 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 1.20M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 102 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 56 decreased and sold equity positions in Terreno Realty Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 60.47 million shares, up from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 65.94% above currents $16.53 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, April 22 report. Stephens maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of stock or 1,985 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 20,819 shares to 198,972 valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) stake by 20,297 shares and now owns 193,063 shares. Franklin Finl Network Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 39,200 shares. Castleark Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 20,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 43,667 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 153,162 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 240,101 shares. Aqr Capital Llc holds 979,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions reported 10,471 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited reported 3,686 shares. 293 were reported by Cornerstone Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 8.48M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 450,993 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs holds 92,440 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.1 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 676,536 shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 402,551 shares.

