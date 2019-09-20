1492 Capital Management Decreased Its Universal Display Co (OLED) Stake; Aureus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 6,586 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 95,443 shares with $19.85 million value, up from 88,857 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $246.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Universal Display Co (OLED) stake by 54.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,089 shares as Universal Display Co (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 4,216 shares with $793,000 value, down from 9,305 last quarter. Universal Display Co now has $8.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $183.05. About 757,339 shares traded or 11.77% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 1,488 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Maryland-based Spc Fin Inc has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rhode Island-based Blue Fincl has invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stock Yards Savings Bank reported 112,316 shares stake. 1.11 million are held by Raymond James Financial. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 114 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap invested in 0.15% or 4,930 shares. Karp Mngmt invested in 0.48% or 7,292 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 4.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plante Moran Advsrs Llc stated it has 5,445 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Alethea Capital Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 2,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 345,065 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 3,475 shares stake. Garnet Equity Capital Holding Incorporated owns 40,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 3.27M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 10,642 shares to 15,059 valued at $721,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 9,030 shares and now owns 249,450 shares. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 0.66% above currents $228.12 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 8.35% above currents $183.05 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Susquehanna. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.