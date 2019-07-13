1492 Capital Management Decreased Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake; Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc. (EQIX) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 27,582 shares as Equinix Inc. (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 303,710 shares with $137.63M value, up from 276,128 last quarter. Equinix Inc. now has $43.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 8.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 34.13%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 269,488 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 295,966 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,890 are held by Everence Mngmt. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Arizona State Retirement System reported 145,881 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Com stated it has 23,862 shares. 18,500 were accumulated by Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co. First Tru LP reported 141,552 shares. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 158,604 shares. Blackrock owns 13.83M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,451 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,867 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 53 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 19,667 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 132,602 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech owns 33,019 shares.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For NeoGenomics (NEO) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics to build new facility in Florida – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Argentine presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez takes aim at IMF deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 110.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. The insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798. STROHMEYER KARL also sold $1.47M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Schwartz Eric had sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35M. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. 1,257 shares valued at $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) stake by 26,200 shares to 653,710 valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,491 shares and now owns 243,321 shares. Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $480 target. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EQIX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Hold Equinix (EQIX) Stock in Your Portfolio Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting EQIX Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix & IBM Cloud Collaborate for Data-Center Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Equinix Stock Rocketed 43% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.