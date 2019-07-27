1492 Capital Management Decreased Its Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Stake by $412,135 as Shares Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 82,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 799,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 881,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 589,160 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,254 shares to 102,120 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,046 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

