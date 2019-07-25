1492 Capital Management Decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Holding by $300,734; Shares Rose; Chilton Investment Co Lifted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position by $736,645

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 238,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 1.38M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC, AFGSC chief scientists discuss innovation; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: POTENTIAL FOR U.S. SUMMER FILM SLATE IS `AMAZING’; 30/04/2018 – Foster Child’s Incredible True Story Offers Inspiration and Hope in ‘A Chance in the World,’ Coming to U.S. Cinemas May 30 Only; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Aiming for Roughly 50% Share of Saudi Cinema Industry Market; 19/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 23/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC – AMC BOARD DOES EXPECT TO SELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN FROM WITHIN ITS RANKS SHORTLY

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 44,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 507,594 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.32M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lpl Llc invested in 54,092 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Citigroup holds 0% or 58,197 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt stated it has 216,892 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Axa owns 22,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 73,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Coatue Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 3,946 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 129,701 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 43,868 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 32,000 shares stake. The New York-based Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Lc has invested 0.71% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC +8.8% as B. Riley touts value of ticket subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, CHWY, SKX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Entertainmentâ€™s Unbelievable Membership Growth – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $24.93M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62M shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 8,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 78,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 3,574 shares. Moreover, Webster Savings Bank N A has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 330,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 405,172 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 45,211 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 856 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.13% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). D E Shaw And Company has 0.27% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 39,760 shares. First American Bancshares holds 0.17% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 26,153 shares.