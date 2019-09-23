1492 Capital Management Cut Plantronics New (PLT) Holding; Pool Has 1.5 Sentiment

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 50.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 29,253 shares with $1.08M value, down from 59,166 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 148,739 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C

Pool Corp (POOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 161 funds increased and started new holdings, while 107 sold and reduced equity positions in Pool Corp. The funds in our database reported: 34.62 million shares, up from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pool Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 90 Increased: 107 New Position: 54.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Poly Introduces the Next Generation of Savi Wireless Headsets – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Broad Portfolio and Differentiated Value in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Device Market – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear for Those On the Go, Working out, or Just Plain Working to Include BackBeat PRO 5100 and BackBeat FIT 3200 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Livexlive Media Inc stake by 273,055 shares to 315,497 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) stake by 194,923 shares and now owns 472,227 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $83 highest and $5800 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 91.42% above currents $36.83 stock price. Plantronics had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 12Th Street Asset Ltd reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 103,184 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 40,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1492 Cap holds 1.01% or 29,253 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc, Florida-based fund reported 845,409 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Services has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 76,106 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 12,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 364,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 28,982 shares. Oberweis Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.96M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.06 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 32.75 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

The stock increased 1.37% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $198.68. About 62,634 shares traded. Pool Corporation (POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference