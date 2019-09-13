1492 Capital Management Cut Holding in Qad (QADA) by $613,120; Court Place Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) as Shares Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 10,426 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 316,097 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Year-To-Date Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QAD Inc.’s (QADA) CEO Anton Chilton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares to 315,497 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.