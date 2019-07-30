14.57% to Target, Wells Fargo Keeps Outperform Rating for Eversource Energy (ES) Stock; ALUMINUM CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (ALMMF) Shorts Raised By 1.52%

In an analyst report made public on 30 July, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) stock had its Outperform Rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo. They currently have a $88.0000 price target on company. Wells Fargo’s target means a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s close price.

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8500 highest and $63 lowest target. $77’s average target is 0.25% above currents $76.81 stock price. Eversource Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, January 31. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report.

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York awards offshore wind contracts to Eversource, Equinor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) 9.2% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eversource Energy launches 15.6M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.81. About 910,380 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY SAYS “REITERATES THAT EVERSOURCE’S $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL” FOR CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE “OFFERS A HIGHER PRICE”; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE RATINGS TO PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE’S UTILITY COST RECOVERY BONDS; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 09/03/2018 – WFSB Hartford: Eversource: Goal for full power restoration is Sunday evening; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Files Preliminary Proxy Statement; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Concluded That Eversource’s Offer Is Not a Superior Proposal; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades EnergySolutions Inc To ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – WILL ACTIVELY SOLICIT PROPOSALS FOR ALTERNATIVE MERGER, ACQUISITION OR OTHER STRATEGIC DEAL INVOLVING CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Surprised, Disappointed Connecticut Water’s Board Unwilling to Engage in Discussions With Us; 08/03/2018 MetroWest Daily: Eversource: Expect `multiple days’ of power outages

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $24.37 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.