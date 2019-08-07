13D Management Upped Stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by $354,368; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Value Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Increased by $867,412 Its Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 959,121 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Llc accumulated 0.09% or 115,072 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 295,449 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. 513 are owned by Regions Fincl. Bbva Compass State Bank owns 2,807 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Lc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swedbank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 344,458 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.08% or 15,801 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 584 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 3,400 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.58% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manikay Prtn Limited Liability reported 225,000 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings. Nomura invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma reported 77,393 shares stake.

