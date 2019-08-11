13D Management Upped Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding By $862,215; Keurig DR Pepper (KDP) Shorts Up By 14.33%

Keurig DR Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) had an increase of 14.33% in short interest. KDP’s SI was 22.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.33% from 19.81M shares previously. With 2.61 million avg volume, 9 days are for Keurig DR Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)’s short sellers to cover KDP’s short positions. The SI to Keurig DR Pepper Inc’s float is 11.24%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 2.30 million shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 17.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 1,223 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The 13D Management Llc holds 30,071 shares with $21.22 million value, up from 28,848 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 460,832 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations

Among 3 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 17 to “Outperform”.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $40.92 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 43.03 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $35.89 million.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target.