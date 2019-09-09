13D Management Trimmed Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose While Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $358,110

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 814,730 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66 million, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.58 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 01/05/2018 – TMUS, S: CFO Carter notes @TMobile has “absolute capacity” to support the new roaming agreement with Sprint. @SievertMike adds protections are in place to make sure it doesn’t impact $TMUS user experience; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares to 418,974 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 15,369 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc accumulated 500 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 43 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 316,507 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 394 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 76,293 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Allstate reported 21,185 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 23,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmstead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 29.8% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 200 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Korea Investment.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.46 million for 77.85 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 428,436 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 20,834 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,614 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 39,755 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 4,046 shares. Neuberger Berman has invested 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.08% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 519,457 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com accumulated 26,767 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 223,833 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 698,800 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 27 shares. Brighton Jones Llc owns 106,520 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio.

