13D Management Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position By $2.41 Million; TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TTM Technologies has $1400 highest and $1300 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 26.64% above currents $10.66 stock price. TTM Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of TTMI in report on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. See TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13D Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The 13D Management Llc holds 306,078 shares with $20.28M value, down from 342,633 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

13D Management Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 6,756 shares to 166,167 valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 24,683 shares and now owns 607,085 shares. Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2,700 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Somerset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 17,214 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 0.01% or 212 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 87,024 shares. Amer Insur Communications Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 116,032 shares. Opportunities Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 16,915 shares. 43,513 are owned by Utah Retirement. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company invested 0.28% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Loews reported 12,050 shares stake. Sandler Capital Management reported 181,200 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd owns 316,507 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67M for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TTM Technologies, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Co accumulated 13,143 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 2.53 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability holds 2.26% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) or 236,893 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 763,297 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.39 million shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 31,983 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Grp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 832,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,099 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 56,758 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 2.78 million shares. Assetmark holds 3,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 351,681 shares. 120,478 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 688,521 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech