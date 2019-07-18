13D Management Stake in Terex New (TEX) Increased by $3.39 Million; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $612,525

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 626,664 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.55M market cap company. It closed at $5.24 lastly. It is up 52.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Com Advisers invested in 0.05% or 75,286 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 225,298 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 4,950 are held by Lifeplan Group. Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 534,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 676 shares. 11,000 are held by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 60,372 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 898,150 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 14,000 shares. Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 1.51 million shares. Css Limited Liability Il stated it has 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares to 118,577 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,309 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, February 8. $243 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, May 10. $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 12,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 70,299 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.17M shares. Northern Trust owns 545,397 shares. Hbk Lp holds 126,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 9,806 shares. The California-based Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Fort Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 7,177 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 103,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has 1.46M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 80,645 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.