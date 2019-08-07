13D Management Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Raised by $438,152; White Pine Capital Raised Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) Holding by $568,320; Share Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 19,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 489,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 469,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 657,285 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 796,129 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TIAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/05/2018 – MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MLN OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kraft Heinz’s Accounting Issues Raise Red Flags – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aphria Stock Could Become Cheap Soon – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Popular Pot Stock Doesn’t Need a Partner or Buyout, CEO Says – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.00 million The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 7.96 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,721 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 170,614 shares. 16 were reported by Asset Management. Moreover, First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Clean Yield holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 192,238 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 144,750 shares. Whittier has 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Steel Prtn Hldgs LP invested in 0.25% or 25,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 55 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc owns 136,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 14,166 shares. 28,500 are owned by Conning. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 64,296 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 49,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. Shares for $68,320 were sold by Croteau John.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 38,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. 28,068 were accumulated by Landscape Mngmt Llc. Parametric Port Ltd Liability reported 283,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 235,430 shares. Colrain Capital Llc invested in 2,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 21,615 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 32,509 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 83,150 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 258,369 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 220,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. 2,398 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate M/A-Com (MTSI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Semiconductor Maker Macom Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban, Lays Off 250 In Restructuring – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) While The Price Tanked 53% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.