13D Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Stake by $50.50 Million as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 288,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.27 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 43,104 shares to 180,288 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 513,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,567 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares to 117,532 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).