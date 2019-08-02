13D Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in Target (TGT) Increased by $366,400 as Valuation Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 3.03M shares traded or 61.29% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 6.99M shares traded or 40.00% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares to 255,797 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Cars Com Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Commerce has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 0% or 414 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 136,073 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 13,904 shares. Citadel Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 7,630 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 4,000 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7.92 million shares. Addison Co owns 2.5% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 48,059 shares. Scott And Selber owns 29,142 shares. Korea Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,570 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications holds 31,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 423,934 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management Limited Partnership.