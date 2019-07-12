13D Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding Maintained by Brown Capital Management Llc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 11,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.48M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 305,669 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 669,642 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian Capital Lp stated it has 1.72% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Gp One Trading Lp invested in 43,768 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 87,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Creative Planning accumulated 15,369 shares. Fred Alger holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ent Services, Missouri-based fund reported 110 shares. 19,106 were accumulated by Us Bank De. The Texas-based Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 12,853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 5.88 million shares or 3.93% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 2,700 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scott Selber invested 1.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Proshare Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 13,221 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares to 881,457 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.95M for 79.01 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Com invested in 0% or 13 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% or 198,265 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 434,179 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 2,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.13 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,298 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 347 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Meritage Gru LP owns 1.12M shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Managers Llc holds 10,265 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regal Invest Ltd Llc holds 20,978 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 3,673 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake.

