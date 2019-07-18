13D Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Decreased by $2.45 Million; Haverford Financial Services Has Upped Its Coca (KO) Position by $615,158; Market Value Declined

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 7.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 1.36M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares to 47,112 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 69,110 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 80,957 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Excalibur Mgmt reported 36,196 shares. 5,654 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Llc. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,394 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,918 shares. Orleans Cap Corp La invested in 16,626 shares. Independent Investors owns 45,127 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl owns 140,226 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Co, a Florida-based fund reported 6,477 shares. Botty Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barbara Oil Co holds 25,000 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares to 881,457 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

