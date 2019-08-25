13D Management Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Upped by $384,248 as Stock Price Rose; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Centene Del (CNC) Position by $490,939 as Valuation Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.98M shares traded or 103.37% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 2,312 shares. Invesco has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 3.37 million shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,487 shares. Moreover, Principal Gru has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 66,327 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc accumulated 4,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 3,365 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 38,298 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 700 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 0% or 528 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares to 78,345 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,105 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.