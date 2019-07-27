13D Management Raised Sothebys (BID) Holding by $384,800; Stock Value Declined; Parkwood Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.80 Million

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 227,448 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 27/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $195.8 MLN VS $199.3 MLN

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 33,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 4,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company accumulated 4,169 shares. Van Berkom And Associate Inc owns 1.54M shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 21,773 shares. Northern Corp holds 601,148 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 3.52M shares. Third Point Ltd Liability owns 6.66 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 8,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.03% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 9,594 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tctc Holdings Lc, Texas-based fund reported 5,094 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.64% or 31,866 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Park Oh has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Live Your Vision Lc reported 140 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 734,259 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 1.48 million shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 23,927 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr holds 5,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc owns 2,255 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.22% or 75,197 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 20,985 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability accumulated 98,732 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares to 4,059 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).