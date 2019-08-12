13D Management Raised Its Abb LTD (ABB) Position by $468,977; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding Maintained by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 607,085 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 582,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 189,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.75M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 128,931 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial Inc has 33,870 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc holds 437,741 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs owns 204,765 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 482,140 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 1,650 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 12,227 shares. Park Avenue Lc reported 3,138 shares stake. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 1,168 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 68,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 9,463 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Captrust Fincl accumulated 706 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 122,480 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Co stated it has 0.06% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 36,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

