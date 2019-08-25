13D Management Raised Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Ingles Markets (IMKTA)’s Sentiment Is 1

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 51 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 sold and decreased positions in Ingles Markets Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.61 million shares, down from 12.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ingles Markets Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 28 New Position: 23.

13D Management Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 1,223 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The 13D Management Llc holds 30,071 shares with $21.13 million value, up from 28,848 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. The company has market cap of $751.23 million. The Company’s supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. The firm modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 83,733 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing

Harber Asset Management Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated for 207,111 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 86,279 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 835,456 shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 180,600 shares.

More notable recent Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Ingles (IMKTA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IMKTA Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IMKTA or WMT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Target and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Buy Today – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Target, PC Connection, Ingles and Group 1 Automotive – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. 80,000 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares with value of $58.09 million were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 813 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 18,600 are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 113 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 301 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Com holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.09% or 25,090 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 414 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 2.92M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.11% or 33,724 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,657 shares. 1,524 are owned by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust Co reported 474 shares.