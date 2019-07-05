13D Management Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) Has Raised as Stock Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 142,881 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 172.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 312,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 494,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, up from 181,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 836,825 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares to 460,360 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 91,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,325 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 10,258 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,226 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 67,881 are held by Falcon Point Limited. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 4,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cwm Llc reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,269 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Citadel Lc reported 966,603 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership owns 3,775 shares. Menta Capital Ltd has 0.39% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 11,068 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 400 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

