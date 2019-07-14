13D Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Value Rose, Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 365 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability Co invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Cap Ptnrs holds 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 359,482 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 191,400 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 68,728 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 2 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 1,104 shares. James Research owns 7,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares to 709,117 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.99% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 17,214 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 51,218 shares. 802 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. 19,466 are owned by Hightower. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 27,810 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 39,145 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Icahn Carl C stated it has 21.98M shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. 144,975 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Hanseatic Ser has 0.34% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,836 shares. Ativo Mngmt Lc stated it has 19,000 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 347,255 are owned by Farmstead Limited Liability Com. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 27,152 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.