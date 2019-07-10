13D Management Maintains Position in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO); Regentatlantic Capital Has Upped Metlife (MET) Position by $749,532; Stock Value Rose

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 17,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 132,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 716,970 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 370,962 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wright Investors Service Inc stated it has 44,588 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Verity Verity Ltd Liability reported 84,397 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.21% or 119,824 shares. 337,171 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Llc. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,554 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 542 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 774,923 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division stated it has 6,225 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 40,248 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 17.23M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 9,716 are owned by At Comml Bank. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated holds 141,851 shares. Somerset Tru accumulated 0.63% or 28,224 shares. Tortoise Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 225 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,522 shares to 19,953 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,459 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Michael Mansour as Head of Growth Partnerships – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.