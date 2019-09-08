13D Management Maintains Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Provident Investment Management Stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Has Increased as Shares Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 622,366 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 322,573 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 13,895 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endowment Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 8,700 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 1,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 431,773 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0.01% or 23,184 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 79,249 shares. Prescott General Prns Ltd has invested 1.92% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,957 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.03% or 16,223 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,087 shares. 43,680 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

