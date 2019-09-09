13D Management Lowered Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Front Barnett Associates Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 81,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55 million shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG)

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56 million for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.