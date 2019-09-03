13D Management Lifted Jack In The Box (JACK) Position; Autozone (AZO) Sellers Increased By 1.88% Their Shorts

13D Management Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 6,756 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 6.64%. The 13D Management Llc holds 166,167 shares with $13.43M value, up from 159,411 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK)

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. AZO’s SI was 735,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 721,800 shares previously. With 270,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO)’s short sellers to cover AZO’s short positions. The SI to Autozone Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 298,345 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.93 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is 1.04% above currents $1101.69 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc owns 780 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eulav Asset Management reported 19,500 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.39% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Com owns 2,149 shares. Prelude Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 6,122 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. 3,873 are held by Navellier And Associates. Advisory Alpha Limited Company accumulated 4 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 863 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Synovus Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,856 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sends Jack in the Box Shares Over 13% Higher Thursday Morning – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Jack in the Box Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 66,225 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 9,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. J Goldman Com Lp holds 0.75% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 165,213 shares. Waratah owns 23,345 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 27,977 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 301,534 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 0.01% or 124,680 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,446 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 41,215 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 111,588 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,955 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 2.75% above currents $85.32 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.