13D Management Increases Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Has Upped Its Holding by $510,024

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.34. About 1.45M shares traded or 108.24% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 13,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 3.86M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares to 9,385 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SHV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

