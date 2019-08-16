13D Management Increases Position in Citrix Sys (CTXS); Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Rose While Suntrust Banks Has Increased Position by $786,408

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 1,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 2,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.