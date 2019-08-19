13D Management Increases Holding in Symantec (SYMC); Tiverton Asset Management Boosted Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Stock Price Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 155.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 7,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, up from 2,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 469,619 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 4.58 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Skyworks Enables Emerging Bluetooth® Platforms – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Skyworks Get Big Upgrades Ahead Of Potential 5G iPhone Cycle – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco stated it has 2.68 million shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 7,577 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company reported 3,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 585 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 1.12M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0.01% or 503 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 45 shares. 74,029 are held by Mirae Asset Ltd. Td Asset Mngmt owns 182,820 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 34,524 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 40,519 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 267,593 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 877 shares. 2,719 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated. Ing Groep Nv has 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).