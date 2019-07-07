13D Management Increased Its Sothebys (BID) Stake; Plumas Bancorp Has 1.8 Sentiment

13D Management Llc increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 10,400 shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock declined 7.08%. The 13D Management Llc holds 255,797 shares with $9.59 million value, up from 245,397 last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 393,197 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 9 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 5 sold and trimmed stock positions in Plumas Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 573,371 shares, up from 551,694 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Plumas Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Zpr Investment Management holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp for 85,155 shares.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 816 shares traded. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) has declined 7.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Declares Dividend Increase; 30/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP – EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, IT WILL INCREASE ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR; 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 22/05/2018 – Plumas Bank Agrees to Purchase Carson City, Nevada Branch from Mutual of Omaha Bank; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT

