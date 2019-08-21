13D Management Increased Its Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Stake; Flowserve (FLS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

13D Management Llc increased Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 7,232 shares as Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)’s stock rose 11.29%. The 13D Management Llc holds 177,874 shares with $8.73 million value, up from 170,642 last quarter. Perrigo Co Plc now has $6.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 128,123 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 21.00% above currents $42.15 stock price. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. See Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 40,088 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 26.84 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Flowserve Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 21,961 shares. Gideon Advisors, New York-based fund reported 11,182 shares. Everence Management holds 0.05% or 6,920 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,114 shares. 10,317 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Company. Causeway Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3.60M shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 8,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 41,552 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15M shares. Quantres Asset Ltd reported 0.31% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,900 shares. State Street has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Blackrock reported 8.51 million shares.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard cuts Perrigo stake under 5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Perrigo (PRGO) Reports Patent Litigation Settlement for the Generic Version of Nascobal Nasal Spray – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PetIQ CEO: Q2 Boosted By Sales To ‘Pet Parents’ – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc has $107 highest and $47 lowest target. $61.40’s average target is 30.17% above currents $47.17 stock price. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets.