13D Management Increased By $465,759 Its Slm (SLM) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

13D Management Llc increased Slm Corp (SLM) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 13D Management Llc acquired 51,751 shares as Slm Corp (SLM)’s stock declined 11.17%. The 13D Management Llc holds 1.27M shares with $12.65 million value, up from 1.22M last quarter. Slm Corp now has $3.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 5.79M shares traded or 101.62% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Has Had Talks With SLM Officers and Directors; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity; 15/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing to Help Future Doctors Begin Their Residencies; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’

Among 4 analysts covering Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Groupon had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.20M shares. Portolan Management Lc invested in 2.19M shares or 2.24% of the stock. Riverhead Limited Liability Co stated it has 78,063 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 41,005 shares. 152,205 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.03% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 273,915 shares. Ci Invs invested in 11.47 million shares. Gam Ag holds 93,768 shares. Aqr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 51,037 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 2,890 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.17% or 210,943 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 3.45M shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 264,783 shares. Principal Fincl accumulated 1.93M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 56,012 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 75,017 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 31,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 248,028 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7.84% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 16.28M shares. Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pinnacle Limited has 3.31M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Profund Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 536,656 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 102,554 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 68,983 shares. Ulysses Llc accumulated 6.25M shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 5.67 million shares. Parametrica Mgmt holds 0.62% or 81,891 shares.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.