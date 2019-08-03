13D Management Holds Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS); Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position by $841,152

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 13,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 184,452 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 171,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.24M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 2.82M shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Robert Half International Stock Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 104,616 shares to 16,152 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 10,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,846 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Stanley Capital Mngmt reported 4.18% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 219,614 shares. Geode Cap Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2.33 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 40,467 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 35,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 202,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 10,103 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 542,309 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 78,227 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,401 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 10.31 million shares. owns 42,676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2.63M are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio.