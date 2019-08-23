13D Management Holds Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK); Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $105.68 Million as Market Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 1.18M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile reported 1,140 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). D E Shaw And Com Inc has 27,041 shares. 2,880 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 7,762 shares. Geode Limited Com accumulated 341,118 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,412 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 116,444 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 146,222 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 57,479 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Prudential accumulated 31,862 shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 49,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $410.94M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.